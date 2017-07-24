Rome Man Attacks Woman, Barricaids Himself with Children

Pablo Martinez, 21 of Rome, was jailed over the weekend after he allegedly attacked a 23 year-old woman at a home on Fairhaven Drive.

Reports said that Martinez pushed the victim and then grabbed her hair before taking her telephone away and refusing to allow her to call for help.

Police stated that when they arrived at the home Martinez barricaded himself in a bedroom with a 3 year-old and 7 month-old child and refused officers commands to come out.

Martinez is charged with simple batter, obstruction of a person making a 911 call, obstruction of law enforcement and cruelty to children.