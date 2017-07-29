Rome Man Charged with Strong Arm Rape

A 24 year-old Rome man, Brandon Lee Kyle Isham, who was arrested for exposing himself to customers at Wal-Mart last week is now facing a strong arm rape charge.

Reports stated that Isham raped a 45 year-old woman back on July 21st at a location on Ga Loop 1 near Ga 20.

Reports stated that the victim suffered injuries in the rape.

Brandon Lee Kyle Isham, 24 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly pulled down his shorts and revealed his penis to customers at the West Rome Wal-Mart.

Reports stated that while being taken into custody Isham was found to be intoxicated.

Isham is charged with public indecency, public drunk and disorderly conduct.