Matthew Reed Boyd, 18 of Rome, was jailed on Friday after he allegedly exposed his penis to one minor girl and then sexually grabbed another.

Reports stated that on February 22, 2017 Boyd exposed his penis to a 17 year-old girl in the auditorium of Rome High School.

Then between August 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016 Boyd allegedly grabbed a 16 year-old girls breast and inner thighs without her consent.

Boyd is charged with sexual battery and public indecency.