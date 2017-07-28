Rome Commissioner Davis Adopts Innovative Public Engagement Platform

Wendy Davis, a Rome City Commissioner seeking reelection in November, has announced that she is using Polco, an innovative communications platform designed to bring local governments and their communities closer. Polco’s website and mobile app help people provide input on all kinds of issues —

from roads to recycling to land use to public spending. Commissioner Davis will be posting questions and starting discussions so residents can share their thoughts and ideas. The results will be used to help inform her campaign and policy positions.

“When I first sought election in 2013, my main focus was to increase engagement in local politics,” says Davis. “In the past four years, I’ve worked with the city to increase our social media and internet presence; I’ve posted information about upcoming city commission meetings, and shared links to those meetings so citizens can watch live online and easily access public documents; and I’ve reached out to Rome residents in a variety of ways for feedback. This new tool is another way to engage individuals in this local government conversation.”

Residents can become active users of Polco and participate in Davis’s survey questions by visiting www.polco.us/wendy to create an account. Polco is committed to a strict privacy policy where they only share aggregated de-identified results- meaning responses are confidential. Participants detailed data and votes are never shared. This service is free to all constituents.

Commissioner Davis, who chairs the Alcohol Control Commission (ACC), has posted a query about possible “open carry” policy in downtown Rome. “Open container” refers to the ability to carry plastic cups of alcoholic beverages, purchased from a restaurant, within a designated area; this is also sometimes referred to as “public consumption” of alcohol. “This is a policy that is under review in the ACC,” Davis stated, “and I’m very interested in what people think of the current law as well as possible changes.”

Citizens can weigh in on this and other issues by visiting www.polco.us/wendy, creating an account and sharing their views on survey questions. Once an individual submits an answer to a survey question, they can also see others’ responses. For the launch of this outreach tool, Commissioner Davis has presented five topics. In addition to downtown alcohol rules, participants can respond regarding tennis, social media preferences, reasons for living in Rome and future topics.

Says Davis, “Please join other interested citizens in weighing in on issues that affect us locally. Your opinion matters to me, and our community will be enhanced by your participation.”

You can reach Commissioner Wendy Davis via Facebook at facebook.com/Wendy4Rome, on her website at Wendy4Rome.com or on Twitter at @Wendy4Rome.