Redmond Gets Approval for $13.9 Million Upgrade to Operating Rooms

Redmond Regional Medical Center continues to elevate the quality of surgical care provided to the community with a planned renovation of the hospital’s operating room suites. Redmond has a history of surgical “firsts” in Northwest Georgia and is the only hospital in Northwest Georgia currently able to perform both open heart surgery and TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement). The planned renovation of the operating rooms will position Redmond to continue to enhance the state-of-the-art surgical offerings at the hospital.

Redmond received approval to renovate and upgrade all of the operating rooms from the Georgia Department of Community Health. In order to receive this approval, Redmond was required to file a Certificate of Need (CON) for the project. The renovation project will involve a significant financial reinvestment in the hospital and community. Redmond will reinvest approximately $13.9 million to expand and modernize the existing surgical suites and adjacent areas, including the pre-op and recovery areas. Once completed, the enlarged and enhanced rooms will more efficiently accommodate the surgical teams and state-of-the-art equipment. The full construction project is estimated to take about 12 months, once the planning process has been completed.

From Redmond Regional Medical Center