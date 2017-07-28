Rally North America Raises Over $150,000 To Support Hope for The Warriors

With more than 70 teams participating, Rally North America recently raised more than $150,000 through its Rally Appalachia 2 rally road race benefiting Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

Founded in 2009, Rally North America is an automotive scavenger hunt, multi-state road rally event, founded with the belief it is possible to do something “good” through the automotive hobby. Since its inception the organization has raised more $800,000 for various nonprofits.

Starting in Christiansburg, Virginia and concluding in Rome, Georgia, over 70 sports, muscle and other unique cars with teams of two or more people, raced over the course of four days. Teams were required to make a direct donation to Hope For The Warriors in order to participate in the event.

Each day, the starting lineup was based by each team’s fundraising efforts with the highest fundraisers starting first. While following the rules of the road, each team navigated the 972-mile course locating 25 secret check points along the way.

“We love creating the greatest road trips in North America and have one stipulation for our participants, let us plan your vacation while you support our charities,” said Scott Spiedlman, president and CEO for Rally North America and Tony Intrieri, vice president of operations for Rally North America. “It was an honor to once again work with and raise funds for Hope For The Warriors. Along the route, we were able to meet with some Gold Star families and were humbled to know the funds raised would assist Hope For The Warriors’ programs and its work with families of the fallen and more.”

Celebrating 11 years of service, Hope For The Warriors assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation, community and military relations and transition services.

“The Rally Appalachia 2 was such a fun and unique way to raise awareness and funds for the deserving men and women that our programs serve,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “Most importantly, Rally North America and its over 140 participants are truly impacting the well-being of the many veterans, service members and families who have bravely served and sacrificed for our country.”