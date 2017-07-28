Police Find Drugs in Rome Woman’s Car

Allison Michelle Ludy, 36, and William David Welch, 53, both of Rome, were arrested Thursday after police said they found a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale and a smoking pipe in the vehicle Welch was driving Aspin Avenue.

Police said that they found the drugs after pulling Welch over for driving on a suspended license.

Welch is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving a vehicle on suspended license and possession of drug related objects.

Ludy is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.