OJ Simpson Granted Parole

O.J. Simpson was unanimously granted parole on Thursday.

The 70 year-old 70Simpson was convicted in 2008 of the armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Simpson could be released from prison as early as October 1 after serving 9 years out of a 33 year sentence.

After the vote was read, Simpson dropped his head before raising it with a smile. That was followed with a “thank you”.

Simpson, appearing as inmate No. 1027820, was accompanied by lawyer Malcolm LaVergne, prison caseworker Marc La Fleur, close friend Tom Scotto, sister Shirley Baker and daughter Arnelle Simpson.

The same commissioners granted Simposon parole during his last public appearance in 2013 on close to 12 charges. The parole on those charges cut his prison sentence down where he was able to be released in 2017.

Simpson was asked how he would be better off in the community rather than in prison. Simpson answered, “Well, you know, I do have four kids… I’ve missed a lot of time with those kids — like 36 birthdays with my children … My reputation has always been that I’m open to the public, I’m open to everybody. Right now, I’m at a point in my life where I can spend as much time with my children and my friends.”