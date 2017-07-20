Mrs. Melba Jean Rampley Franklin, age 76, of Lindale, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Franklin was born in Rome, Georgia on December 4, 1940, daughter of the late Mallory David Burkhalter and the late Ruby Wallace Burkhalter. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn E. Rampley, in 1979, her second husband, Delmas Howard Franklin, Sr., in 2006, a sister, Donna Burkhalter, three brothers, Roy P. Burkhalter, Charles Burkhalter and Billy Burkhalter, and by a nephew, Josh Causey. Mrs. Franklin was a bus driver for the Floyd County Board of Education for a number of years and also owned and operated Lindale Florist for several years. She was a member of the Silver Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Jeff Rampley and his wife, Marcell, Centre, AL; a daughter, Ginger Rampley Trammell and her husband, Steve, Rome; four grandchildren, Mallory, Morgan, Blake and Jordan; three great grandchildren, Kyleigh, Kade and Alyssa; two sisters, Rometa Blair and her husband, Jimmy, Rome, and Vanita Spears and her husband, Billy, Rome; two brothers, Kenneth Burkhalter, Rome, and Steve Burkhalter and his wife, Monesia, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 10am at New Bethel Cemetery. The Rev. Don Spears will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 6 until 8pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Nephews and Jordan Tyree will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at the cemetery on Saturday at 9:45am.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.