Mrs. Mamie Surel “Sue” Mull, age 93, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Mull was born in Walker County, Georgia on February 21, 1924, daughter of the late Nick Hampton Floyd and the late Eula Lee Tinney Floyd. She was a graduate of Rome Girl’s High School and attended the Northwest Georgia Business College. She was retired from the United States Postal Service where she was Secretary to the Postmaster. Mrs. Mull was a member of the Pisgah Baptist Church. In addition to being very fond of the beach, she loved her family and friends and they loved her in return. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mull was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Howell Mull, and by her siblings, Hiram Douglas Floyd, Sivearine Floyd McCollum, Randolph Hampton Floyd.

Survivors include a son, Ronnie L. Mull and his wife, Jan B. Mull, Rome; a grandson, Jason L. Mull and Tania Mull; a granddaughter, Ms. Jessica Mull; a great grandson, Jaedon Harmon; a great granddaughter, Dariana; nieces and nephews, Bill McCollum, Gary Floyd, Randy Floyd, Sheri Floyd Smith and Marty Floyd.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, July 31, 2017, at 11am at the graveside at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Dr. Jerry Dudley will officiate.

The family may be contacted at the residence of the son.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff and management of Riverwood Senior Care for their compassionate care for Mrs. Mull

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.