Mrs. Ethel White Thompson, age 86, of Rome, passed away Wednesday evening, July 26, 2017, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Thompson was born in Cherokee County, AL on May 21, 1931, daughter of the late John Arthur White and the late Emma Fowler White. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Thompson, by a grandson, David Shaun Lary, and by all of her siblings. Mrs. Thompson was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Annie Belle Locklear, and her husband, Wayne, Silver Creek, and Mary Alice Waits, Alabama; a son, John Elijah Thompson, Silver Creek; 5 grandchildren, Brian Alexander Lary, and his wife, Katie, Silver Creek, John Henry Waits, Lindale, Brandon Waits, Alabama, Pamela Thompson, Tennessee, and Helen Thompson, Rome; 9 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Kelley and the Rev. Rico Cordova officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

