Mr. Walter Fletcher “Dubble” Williams, age 76, of Kingston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, following a long illness.

Mr. Williams was born in Rome, Floyd County, Georgia on May 2, 1941, son of the late Carlton Wright “Carl” Williams and the late Ruth Clyde Sanders Williams. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter Loveless Williams and Georgia Mae Underwood Williams, his maternal grandparents, Gilford Fletcher Sanders and Nannie Mozelle Lathem Sanders, a brother, Carlton Wright “Dub” Williams, Jr., two sisters, Ruth Faye Williams Gaddis and Bessie Mae Williams Grigsby, and two nephews, Henry Grady Grigsby, III and Ronnie Grigsby. Mr. Williams was a pipefitter-welder and retired from the Atlanta Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #72. He was a member of the Kingston Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Wade Williams, to whom he was married on March 6, 1982; three daughters, Dena Williams, Wewahitchka, FL, Christine Short and her husband, Mike, Stephens, GA, and Beth Smith and her husband, Hewitt, Comer, GA; three sons, Cory Williams and his wife, Tracy, Kingston, GA, Eddie Sanders and his wife, Hazel, and Howard Sanders and his wife, Carol, all of Stephens, GA; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and his little Maltese dog, Baxter.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at 2pm at Kingston Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Cline and the Rev. Jerry Branton officiating. Interment will follow in Kingston Cemetery. Mr. Williams will lie instate at the church on Sunday from 1 until 2pm.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 4 until 6pm. At other hours, they will be at the family home in Kingston.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Sunday at 1:30pm and include: Shane Williams, Tony Smith, Courtland Walters, Shadow Walters, John Gossett, Leighton Whitfield, Tyler Smith and Trenton Smith.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Kingston Baptist Church Youth Fund, P. O. Box 369, Kingston, GA 30145.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.