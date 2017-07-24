Mr. Robert Kenneth Parker, age 78, of Trion, GA, passed away Sunday July 23, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Parker was born Jan. 27, 1939, in Berryton, GA, the son of L.F. and Pearl Kinsey Parker. Mr. Parker was preceded in death by a daughter; Debbie Parker, sisters; Marion Stoker, Nell Lankford, and Vinnie Morris, brothers; Roy, Bill, Larry, and Steve Parker.

Survivors include a son; Butch Parker, brother and sister-in-law; Jack & Cheri Parker, sisters and brothers-in-law; Ernestine & Clyde Ball, Carolyn & Billy Blalock & 8 grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday July 26, 2017 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mason Funeral Home.