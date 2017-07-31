Mr. Michael Luther “Mickey” Hand, age 68, of Rome, passed away Thursday evening, July 27, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Hand was born in Rome, GA on July 16, 1949, son of the late Luther Fleming Hand and the late Jewell Mae Brooks Hand. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, James and David Hand. Mickey was a graduate of East Rome High School and attended Floyd College. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1970 until 1973. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Temple-Inland here in Rome for over 30 years. He worked hard and always put his family first. Mr. Hand attended True Light Tabernacle in Cartersville.

Survivors include his wife, the former Barbara Sue Casey, to whom he was married on October 22, 1971; a daughter, Angel Hand Cordell, Calhoun; a son, Mark Hand, Kennesaw; 2 grandchildren, Kara and Brylee Cordell, both of Calhoun; a sister, Leslie Kerns, and her husband, Eddy, Rome; 3 brothers, Steve, Dennis, and Danny Hand, all of Rome; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Benjamin Boyd and the Rev. Dennis Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30pm and include: Jim Hubbard, Rodney Fife, Freddy Morgan, Colt Casey, and Chris Hand.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.