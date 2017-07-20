Mr. Kelley Hiram Everett, age 76, of Armuchee, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at his residence following an extended illness.

Mr. Everett was born in rural Calhoun, GA on September 15, 1940. He was one of ten children of the late Clark Howell Everett and the late Zula Fitzpatrick Everett. Kelley was a hard worker from a young age. He started his work career in pulpwood/sawmill, then worked 17 yrs. with V. E. Anderson and settled into what he loved which was farming. He was known for cattle, chickens and hay, and was associated with the Red Carpet Cattle Association and Farmer’s Bureau. Mr. Everett was a member of Everett Springs Baptist Church, where he had served as a Deacon. His motto in life was God, family and the farm. In accordance with this, his generous and loving spirit extended to family and friends in the form of “picking at them.” He would aggravate and joke with those he loved. And if Kelley really liked you, then you were bestowed with your own personal nickname. He was lovingly known as the “Everett Springs Trouble Maker” and it usually included aggravating his sister, Charlene. In addition to his parents, Kelley was preceded in death by two brothers, Parnick Everett and Joe Everett, and by two sisters, Charlene Hawkins and Eloise Chambers.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Carol Jean Goodson Everett, Armuchee; two children, Cindy Shaw, and her husband, Kenneth, Fort Worth, TX, and Greg Everett, and his wife, Janet, Armuchee; five grandchildren, Benjie Shaw, and his wife, Jenna, Memphis, TN, Jessica Crosby, and her husband, Tyler, Tunnel Hill, Jordan Everett, Armuchee, Mandie Shaw, Fort Worth, TX, and Hannah Everett, Armuchee; two great-granddaughters, Ava Shaw and Lyla McAdams; five siblings, Juanita Green, Armuchee, Clark Everett, and his wife, Pat, Englewood, FL, Genell Kenyon, and her husband, Bob, Deland, FL, Marlene Duke, and her husband, Bill, Armuchee, and Ivan Everett, Silver Creek; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 2:00 pm at Everett Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Steve Drake, the Rev. Wayne Hopper and Mr. Wade Everett officiating. Interment will follow in Everett Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday, July 21, 2017, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Mr. Everett’s nephews will serve as pallbearers and are asked to meet at the church on Saturday by 1:30 pm.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 102 E. Main Street, Cartersville, GA, 30120.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.