Mr. David Edward Garmany, age 80, of Summerville, GA, passed away Saturday July 22, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Garmany was born October 5, 1936, in Ft. Payne, AL, the son of the late Ivery and Pearl Bryson Garmany. He was retired from Mount Vernon Mills and was of the Holiness Faith. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jewel Crane.

Survivors include his wife: Shirley Ann Davenport Garmany, Sons: Timothy & Sandra Garmany, Steven Kilgore, daughters; Karen & Juan Palomo, Brenda Tweed, brothers; Verlon & Judy Garmany, Jerry Garmany, sisters; Bernice Smith, Bonnie Bassett, Phyllis & Zach Gant, Fay& George Berry, Shirley & James Pitts, Carolyn Zavala 5 grandchildren, special grandson, Ivory Garmany, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday July 24, 2017, at the chapel of Mason Funeral Home with Rev. Harold Poteet and Bro.Ruben Henderson officiating. Interment will be at AMI Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Randall Herron, Juan Palomo, Justin Kirk, Randall Henderson, Jackie Owens, Paul Ray Garmany.

Mr. Garmany will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends Monday July 24, 2017, from 12:00 noon until the service hour.