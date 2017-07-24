Mr. Arlis Ray Combs, age 63, of Summerville, GA, passed away Sunday July 23, 2017, at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Combs was born July 21, 1954, in Hazard, KY, the son of David and Edna Grisby Combs. He was preceded in death by 2 sons; Brandon Combs, Chris Bain, sister; Mary Jean Combs Sergents, and brothers; Paul Combs, Algerbart Combs, James Combs.

Survivors include his Companion; Izetta Walston, children; Virgil Gilliam, Joseph Bain, Sheena Combs, Kristy Walston, Jolene Harrison, Lisa Baggett, Margie Duncan, brother, Robert Combs, sisters; Debra Hollifield, Bonnie Watts, Colleen Fugate, 34 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Combs will be in state at the Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends Monday July 24, 2017, from 4 to 6 p.m.