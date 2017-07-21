Man Charged in Wreck that Resulted in Death of Elderly Summerville Woman

Chattooga County Authorities have arrested Daniel James Craig, 26, for a wreck that resulted in the death of a woman on Taylor’s Ridge Thursday.

Report said that Craig is charged with DUI, vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.

Police said that Craig was driving a Nissan Frontier when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck 60 year-old Kenneth Vaughn and 85 year-old Opal Vaughn head one.

A Summerville woman was killed as the result of a multicar wreck on Taylor’s Ridge between Rome and Chattooga Thursday morning.

Authorities stated that Opal Vaughn, of Chattooga, died in an accident involving two pickup trucks around 7 AM. .

Preliminary reports indicate that a northbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

Three others were taken to Rome hospitals as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

The Georgia State Patrol’s accident reconstruction team is on site working on the investigation.

Check back as details become available.