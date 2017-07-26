Man Arrested After High Speed Chase, Forcing his Way into Home to Hide

Christopher Daniel Pruitt, 33 of Brunswick, was arrested in Rome Tuesday after a high speed chase though numerous roads and homes.

Reports stated that police attempted to pull Pruitt over for running a stop sign at 411 and Dean Street, when he attempted to flee at a high rate of speed.

Police said that while chasing Pruitt he ran three stop signs before driving in the back yard of a home on Higgins Street. While going through the yard Pruitt allegedly hit a carport before getting back on Cedar Avenue.

Pruitt then is accused of exiting the vehicle and forcing his way into a home on Cedar Avenue.

He was later captured attempting to hide in the home.

Pruitt is charged with first degree burglary, obstruction of police, reckless driving, running a stop sign, attempting to elude police and parole violation.