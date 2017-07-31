Local Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department to Host Community Event at Fred’s

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with Fred’s Pharmacy and the Rome City Fire Department will be hosting a community event at the Fred’s located on Saturday August 5th from 10 am until 2 pm.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will be on site allowing everyone to drop off unused drugs for proper disposal. “If you have prescriptions you are no longer taking, bring them by and we will take care of the disposal. We will also be discussing Drug Awareness and allowing kids to check out our cars”, said Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter.

The Rome Fire Department will be on site promoting Fire Safety. They will have a fire truck and safety trailer for kids to enjoy.

In addition several food and fun vendors will be on hands for both children and adults to enjoy.