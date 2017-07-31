Leesburg Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Northwest Georgia

A Cherokee County woman was arrested on drug charges in neighboring Chattooga County, Georgia Sunday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office 42 year old Kimberly Renae Learned of Leesburg was placed under arrest by the Georgia State Patrol on charges of Possession of a Schedule IV Drug (Xanax), Possession of a Schedule IV Drug (Klonopin), the Possession of Marijuana (less than an ounce), Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Drugs to be Kept in the Original Container, in addition to Failure to Maintain a Single Lane, and Driving without a Valid License.

From WEIS radio