Jordan Rodgers Named Player of the Week

The Rome Braves announce that infielder Jordan Rodgers has been named player of the week in the South Atlantic League for July 24-30.

Rodgers had an outstanding week hitting .462 (12-26) with six RBI in six games played. Drafted by the Braves in the 6th round in June 2017, Rodgers was a third-baseman at the University of Tennessee and was an all SEC selection. Rodgers is the fourth Rome player to be named Player of the Week this season with Brett Cumberland, Ian Anderson, and Bryce Wilson having been named previously.

Rome begins a seven game homestand tonight with Augusta. A big weekend is ahead with Braves legend Ralph Garr making an appearance on Friday for Retro Night and fireworks follows the game on Saturday. For ticket information call the Rome Braves ticket office at 706-378-5144 or purchase tickets online at wwww.romebraves.com.