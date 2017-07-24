Gordon Hospital Names Michael Etheridge as Director of Gordon EMS

Gordon Hospital, a member of Adventist Health System, is pleased to announce that Michael Etheridge is joining both Gordon EMS and Murray EMS as director of emergency services.

Etheridge most recently served as EMS director and emergency preparedness coordinator for Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas, Georgia. He obtained his EMT and paramedic certifications from Dalton Vocational School of Health Occupations and completed the Georgia Associate of EMS management and leadership program at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.

“I am looking forward to returning to my home communities and working for an organization that is Christ-centered,” said Etheridge.

Outside of his profession, Etheridge enjoys spending time with his wife, Denise, his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Amanda, his son, Caleb, and his grandsons, Case and Colt. He also enjoys boating, fishing, and traveling.