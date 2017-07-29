GDOT State Funds Installing a New Traffic Signal on Highway 61

The Georgia Department of Transportation has recently approved nearly $200,000 in Quick Response Program funding to construct a traffic signal at the intersection of State Route (SR) 61 and Shinall Road/Toyo Driveway in Bartow County. Work on this high priority project will begin soon. It is expected to be completed in 60 days, if the weather cooperates. “Upon completion, this quick response project will help improve the flow of traffic on SR 61, make it safer and help the public get where they need to go in Bartow County,” said DeWayne Comer, district engineer at the DOT office in Cartersville. The Georgia DOT Quick Response Program supports low cost operational projects on the State Route system such as intersection improvements, restriping, turn lane additions and extensions. These projects can be implemented in a short period of time and typically cost less than $200,000. They generally stay within the state right-of-way and require little if any utility relocation. Quick Response projects are identified by Georgia DOT staff and managed through the Office of Local Grants.