GDOL to host a recruitment for LMCS in LaFayette

The Georgia Department of Labor’s (GDOL) LaFayette Career Center will help Lookout Mountain Community Services (LMCS) recruit about 20 employees to work in Chattooga and Walker counties. The company provides mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities services to individuals in the area. The recruitment will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the career center located at 200 West Villanow St. in LaFayette. The company is recruiting a child and adolescent counselor, professional counselor, social service technician, along with several certified nursing assistants (CNAs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs). All applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED). The child and adolescent counselor and professional counselor positions require applicants to have a master’s degree in a related field. They must also be certified as a license clinical social worker, licensed professional counselor or licensed marriage and family therapist by the Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers, and Marriage and Family Therapists. Applicants for the CNA positions who are not licensed or certified, are required to have at least six months of related experience. If the applicants are licensed or certified, no experience is needed. The social service technician and LPN positions require one year of related experience. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for employment. For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process. For more information about the recruitment, contact the LaFayette Career Center at (706) 638-5525. The career center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.