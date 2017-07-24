GBI Conducts Homicide Investigation in Haralson County

On Thursday, July 20, 2017, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into an incident that resulted in the death of Daniel Cash.

Preliminary information indicates that a Haralson County resident contacted Paulding County Detective Mike Hill with a report of a suspicious person in the residential area near Detective Hill’s property. Detective Hill stepped outside of his home where he encountered Daniel Cash on his property and also exhibiting erratic behavior. Hill requested that Cash exit his property. Cash continued to confront Hill in a hostile manner, make repeated demands, and advance towards Hill. After numerous requests from Hill to leave his property, Hill fired his weapon at Cash, striking him. Cash died as a result of his injuries.

The GBI’s Calhoun office working in conjunction with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office continues to conduct this open and active investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review and next steps.