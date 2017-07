On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, the Tifton Police Department requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Sylvester Regional Office with a death investigation. The body of a deceased male was discovered in the crawlspace of a residence located at 317 South Central Ave in Tifton, GA.

Agents are working on establishing the identity of the decedent. The decedent’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.