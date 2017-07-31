Gas Prices on Rise as Schools Resume

According to AAA, Gas prices climbed again last week, including $2.18 in Georgia. The state average is fractions of a cent higher than last week and 19 cents more than this same time last year.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, states, “Gas prices leveled out over the weekend, but should climb again this week. Strong demand and another round of supply draws pushed the price of crude to its highest point in nine weeks, and that trend is expected to continue this week. Gas prices should rise 5-10 cents this week, but remain below this year’s highs, set earlier this year.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.31 on Sunday. After climbing three cents in the past week, the national average is now 16 cents more than this time last year.

So far this year, gas prices have averaged $2.32 nationwide. The price for regular unleaded is under $2 a gallon at only 10 percent of gas stations across the country. Prices are above $2.25 at 53 percent of US gas stations.

Prices in Alabama are: $2.02, Tenneessee $2.08, South Carolina $2.02 and $2.29 in Florida.