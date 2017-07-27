Floyd County Schools to Participate in Community Eligibility Provision

Floyd County Schools (FCS) has participated in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for Free Meal Reimbursement since beginning implementation in School Year 16-17. Through CEP, a school district, a group of schools or a single school may offer meals at no charge to all students. This eliminates the procedure of distributing and processing meal applications.

“Studies have shown over and over the importance of starting the day with good nutrition. The Community Eligibility Provision has been a wonderful opportunity for our system, especially the students that have joined us in Child Nutrition for breakfast and lunch who may not have been able to do so in years past,” said Donna Carver, Director of Child Nutrition for FCS “We are also able to offer snacks to many of our after school programs as long as they take a few moments to look into academics. Many schools will be offering Grab and Go breakfast options this year to help students grab something quick to eat and get to class on time.”

The Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 includes the implementation of CEP to insure that every student in low-income neighborhoods and/or districts can participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP). To qualify, a district or school must have 40 percent or more of its students eligible for free meals based on direct certification.

By participating in CEP and eliminating the need for meal applications, Floyd County Child Nutrition reduces administrative and printing costs. Families also benefit from the elimination of completing and submitting meal applications.

CEP has been available to the entire country since School Year 2015.





In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.





To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.