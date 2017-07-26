Floyd County Commissioners Approve Jail Expansion, Radio Upgrades, Lowe Millage Rate

Floyd County Commissioners approved a $2 million contract to Peacock Partnership that will see them design and build an expansion at the Floyd County Jail.

The funds, which come from the 2013 SPLOST, will be used to build the expansion at the jail’s medical facility.

Plans are to add 16 beds to the current four infirmary. It will also separate mentally ill and contagious inmates.

The commission additionally approved a $1.2 million upgrade to the countywide public safety communications system. According to County Manager Jamie McCord, “we are operating on 5 year-old hardware and are three generations behind on our software”.

The update will include computers, servers, and software for the radio system. The upgrades will also add GPS and “Beyond”, which allows radios to be monitored with a phone app.

All of the local law enforcement agencies, EMS and schools use the system to monitor emergencies.

Commissioners also changed the millage rate for property owners. They rolled back the rate to 11.793 mills, down from 11.933 mills, a savings of close to $5 for a home valued at $100,000.