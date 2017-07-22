Eclipse Education by Berry Astronomy Professor

Physics and Astronomy Professor Todd Timberlake will host a public lecture at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 for those who want to learn more about the upcoming solar eclipse.

The Aug. 21 eclipse will begin around 1 p.m. and end around 4 p.m. with maximum eclipse coverage (97.6% in Rome) occurring about 2:30 p.m. Timberlake will set up at least two telescopes on the Berry campus, one for viewing and another for photography with exact locations to be announced later. He will also have eclipse cards to use.

In addition to the Aug. 15 public lecture in Berry’s McAllister Hall auditorium, he will give two lectures for Northwest Georgia area educators so they can host viewing parties at their schools. For more information, please contact Todd Timberlake at ttimberlake@berry.edu.