David Keeny Joins Shorter University Football Coaching Staff

Shorter University is pleased to announce David Keeny is joining the Hawks Football Coaching Staff as an assistant coach. He will coach the tight ends and help with the offensive line.

“We are excited to have Dave joining the football staff,” said Shorter’s interim Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Aaron Kelton . “He brings a wealth of experience as both an assistant and former head coach. He has recruited nationally, and his football knowledge will help our young developing team.”

Keeny has coached in winning programs at all levels, including NCAA Divisions I, I-AA, II, and III. He served as an assistant with the Scranton Stallions in the Minor League Football System (1990) and as head coach of the Virginia Beach Stingrays in the National Spring Football League (2013).

As head coach of Kutztown University, he developed a nationally ranked football program. His teams played for two PSAC East titles and recorded a seven-win season in 2000, the team’s most wins in 23 years. His teams twice tied the school record for wins during a three-year period. He developed 64 All-Conference players, three PSAC Rookies of the Year, four PSAC Players of the Year, and two NFL players. He coached the 2001 PSAC Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

“It is a great opportunity to join the Shorter University community, be part of Coach Kelton’s coaching staff, and work to improve our players individually in all areas of their lives while helping to develop a successful football program,” Keeny said. “I’ve known Coach Kelton for many years and am blessed with this opportunity.”

He most recently served as tight ends coach for Division II Lock Haven University, where he helped the team record its most PSAC Division wins since 1979 and break the school record for total points and total offense.

Keeny earned his bachelor’s degree and Master of Education degree from Kutztown University.