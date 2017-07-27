Cartersville Head Baseball Coach Resigns

Cartersville City School System Baseball Coach Bobby Howard tendered his resignation on Wednesday, July 27. Howard cited misinformation he received on his Georgia retirement and its implications as his reason for resigning.

He said, “I appreciate the confidence and opportunity that was afforded to me by the interview committee and hope the committee members and community will understand my reasons for this decision.”

Cartersville City Schools hired Howard in late June to replace Coach Stuart Chester as the baseball coach.

Cartersville High School Athletic Director Darrell Demastus said, “We were very excited about the experience and ability Coach Howard would bring to our team, but we understand it was necessary for him and his family to make this very difficult decision.”

Kyle Tucker, a graduate of Cartersville City Schools and Clemson University, will serve as the interim coach for the 2017-18 school year. For the past 10 years, Tucker has worked as an assistant baseball and football coach at Cartersville High School. He helped lead the baseball team to its three GHSA AAA state championships, eight region championships and six state semifinal appearances.

Cartersville High School Principal Marc Feuerbach said, “It has been a pleasure working with Coach Howard over this past month and we wish him the best. It is regrettable that he is unable to remain with Cartersville City Schools. However, I believe wholeheartedly in Mr. Tucker’s ability to lead our team, not only to success on the field, but also to instill in them the character and qualities necessary to grow into exemplary young men.”