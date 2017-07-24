510 Avenue A
Rome, GA 30165
Email: news@coosavalleynews.com
Phone: (706) 234-0081
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Menu
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Breaking.News
GBI Conducts Homicide Investigation in Haralson County
Bartow County Restaurant Report Card July 15 -24
Floyd County Restaurant Report Card July 17 – 24
Gordon Hospital Names Michael Etheridge as Director of Gordon EMS
Mr. Robert Kenneth Parker, age 78, of Trion
Home
County By County
Bartow County
Bartow Food Reports
Bartow County Restaurant Report Card July 15 -24
Bartow County Restaurant Report Card July 15 -24
Posted By:
Staff Reports
on:
July 24, 2017
In:
Bartow Food Reports
,
Bartow News
Print
Email
Share
0
Tweet
Share
0
Share
0
Share
0
Previous
Floyd County Restaurant Report Card July 17 – 24
Next
GBI Conducts Homicide Investigation in Haralson County
Related Articles
Credit Card Chips, What’s the Big Deal? Savings Corner Presented by Coosa Valley Credit Union
July 24, 2017
New records set as Georgia’s jobless rate dips to 4.8 percent in June
July 20, 2017
Commercial Gambling Search Warrants in Bartow County
July 19, 2017
2014 Powered By
Micro Plus Inc.