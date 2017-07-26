Arrest of Ruben Alexander Jimenez-Gamez in Coweta County

Ruben Alexander Jimenez-Gamez, age 40, was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine. This arrest was the result of a traffic stop conducted by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The involved vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation and a consent to search the vehicle was obtained. After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, it was transported to the Georgia State Patrol Post in Newnan. Additional investigative acts were conducted by GBI agents, Georgia State Troopers and the Coweta County Narcotics Unit. Approximately 29.9 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered that was destined for the Metro Atlanta area.

Jimenz-Gamez is a resident of Morelos, Mexico and is currently incarcerated in the Coweta County Jail. This remains an ongoing joint investigation conducted by GSP, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office is located in Carrollton, Georgia and services 30 counties. The office is comprised of members from the GBI, Carrollton Police Department, Villa Rica Police Department, Bowden Police Department, Lagrange Police Department, Police Department, Peachtree City Police Department, Fulton County Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, and Heard County Sheriff’s Office.