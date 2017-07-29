Rome Man Arrested After Found Drunk on Broad Street

Austin Dwight Gilstrap, 21 of Rome, was jailed on Friday on numerous charges after he was allegedly found intoxicated on Broad Street.

Reports said that Gilstrap was found to be in possession of an open liquor bottle. Police added that while attempting to detain Gilstrap he fled the scene on foot, resulting in a brief chase.

Jail officers said that while being booked he was found with two pills in a cigarette pack.

Gilstrap is charged with public drunk, obstruction of law enforcement, unlawful possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and drugs not in original container.