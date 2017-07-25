Officer Cleared in Fatal Shooting After Aragon Chase

A Georgia State Patrol officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of an Aragon man at the end of a police chase has been cleared.
Reports stated that after looking at all of the evidence in the shooting death of Jason Dennis Watkins on March 17, the Grand Jury elected to return no bill of indictment by majority vote.
The order said that Trooper Jonathan Mason took actions in order to protect his own life.
Among the items of evidence brought before the Grand Jury was video evidence from two patrol cars, interviews from witnesses and law enforcement, GBI analysis of the incident scene and autopsy findings.
Previous:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Polk County. Preliminary information from GSP indicates that while troopers were conducting a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) patrol on Fish Creek Road at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle attempted to elude law enforcement.
GSP Troopers pursued the fleeing vehicle until it was stopped at the intersection of Collard Valley Road and Old Collard Valley Road. One passenger exited the vehicle when the chase ended. As Trooper Johnathan Mason made contact with the driver, identified as Jason Dennis Watkins, 36, Watkins accelerated the vehicle. During the encounter, Trooper Mason shot Watkins. Watkins was taken to Polk County Hospital where he died. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation to determine what occurred during the incident. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.