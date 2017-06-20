Coosa Valley Credit Union to Consolidate West Rome Branches

To better serve our growing field of membership, Coosa Valley Credit Union announced today that it will consolidate its two West Rome branches into its Main branch located at 2010 Redmond Circle. As a result of the consolidation, the branch at 1307 Redmond Road will close at the end of the business day on Monday, July 31.

“Coosa Valley Credit Union is committed to the Rome community,” said Andy F. Harris, President and CEO of Coosa Valley Credit Union. “In the coming year or two, we plan to relocate our main branch, executive offices, and operations center to a new building at the 1307 Redmond Road location. Consolidating the two West Rome branches is the first step in that process. We are always looking to the future and the best ways to enhance the quality of our service to our members. We look forward to many years of continued service to the community.”

All employees working at the 1307 Redmond Road location will be relocated to other positions within the organization.

In addition to the full-service Main Branch and ATM in West Rome, credit union members also have access to two additional branches in East Rome, as well as branches in Cedartown, Rockmart and Cartersville. Members also enjoy free access to 5 additional Coosa Valley Credit Union ATMs, as well as thousands of surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the SUM ATM network.

With more than $300 million in assets, Coosa Valley Credit Union is among the top 12 largest credit union in Georgia. It has more than 30,000 members and nearly 100 employees. Founded in 1954 as the General Electric Employees of Rome Federal Credit Union, Coosa Valley Credit Union now provides superior financial services to families, individuals and businesses from all industries in Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties. Learn more about CVCU at www.mycvcu.org.