Women Arrested After Babies Test Positive for Cocaine and Amphetamines

Two Etowah County women have been arrested in connection to chemical endangerment of a child, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

“Whitley Markel Jennings, 23, of Gadsden, and Laura Leann Brooks, 34, of Glencoe, are each charged with one count of chemical endangerment of a child, which is a felony,” investigator Brandi Fuller said.

Jennings tested positive for opiates when her baby was born. The baby also tested positive for Cocaine and opiates.

Brooks and her baby both tested positive for amphetamines and benzodiazepines during labor and delivery.

The Etowah County Department of Human Resources is involved with both cases.

Jennings and Brooks are being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on $10,000 cash bond. As a condition of their bond, each woman must successfully complete a drug treatment program and will all be supervised by Etowah Community Corrections upon their release.