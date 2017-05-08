VIDEO: Police Chase Ends with Driver Ejected

A chase that began in the City of Rome ended when a Chevrolet Avalanche truck rolled several times after striking a semi-truck at the intersection of Ga 53 and Old Calhoun Road Monday.

Reports said that the chase, which started in Rome, continued with Floyd County Sheriff Deputies taking over in the county. The chase ended when the truck ran a stop sign at the intersection, resulting in it clipping the side of the tractor trailer.

The impact caused the Chevrolet to lose control and flip before coming to rest on its tires.

The driver was ejected after impact and was later taken to Floyd Medical Center where his condition is unknown at this time.

Reports added that two passengers were in the vehicle at the start of the chase, but got out before the crash. Both were questioned and released by police.

Check back later as details become available.