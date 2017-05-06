Unity Christian Senior Recognized as 2017 Georgia Scholar

Unity Christian School proudly announces that senior Carson Earnest has been recognized as a Georgia Scholar by the Georgia Department of Education. The 2017 STAR Student and AP Scholar continued to add to his impressive academic resume with the honor.

Earnest is one of only three graduating seniors in Floyd County to receive this recognition. Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Department identifies high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. The program is coordinated by the Department’s Excellence Recognition Office and through local coordinators in each public school system and in private schools throughout the state. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for his or her diploma.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to each of our 2017 Georgia Scholars,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “These students have exemplary academic performance but they’ve also gained soft skills by taking on leadership roles within their schools and communities. I am confident we will hear great things about their accomplishments in the near future.”

Earnest is celebrating several recent academic achievements, as he was also awarded the Premio de Oro Certificate as a 2017 Perfect Score Medalist on the National Spanish Exam. He scored in the 96% nationally on the language proficiency exam administered by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish.

In addition to his academic success, Earnest’s community service activities include leading bible study classes for younger boys at First Presbyterian Church, and teaching VBS in local Hispanic churches. He has served in the Floyd Medical Volunteen Program, Chaired the Debate Club, and was a member of High School Leadership Rome.

“I have seen Carson grow from timidness to a Christ-like meekness driven by wisdom and respect for others,” said Secondary Principal, Rob Davis. “This year I have been pleased to see him take advantage of his opportunities to speak up and to lead. He is authentic. His life speaks to his beliefs, and I believe he will be involved in shaping the lives of others.”