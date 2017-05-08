Unity Christian School Gets $1.5 Million in Donations

Unity Christian School recently announced that the current Education on Purpose Campaign raised more than $1.5 million dollars in donations and gifts. The announcement was made during the school’s 7th Annual Southern Affair Banquet and Auction that generated more than $127,000 in total donations to help surpass the celebrated total.

Director of advancement, Courtney Cash, interrupted the evening’s proceedings to say, “I would like to announce at this time that your donations have helped us achieve our goal of one million dollars. However, we are excited to share that your generosity has not only helped us reach our original goal, but also go far beyond it. Tonight, we have officially raised more than $1.5 million dollars in the Education on Purpose Campaign! Thank you for your generosity.”

An anonymous $50,000 challenge gift was announced in the weeks leading up to the Southern Affair, and the crowd on hand watched as donations were accumulated throughout the evening in anticipation of the match. The goal was reached and exceeded midway through the live auction to the delight of everyone in attendance.

The Education on Purpose Campaign was establish to help strengthen the Four Pillars of Excellence at Unity, including Academics, Spiritual Formation, Fine Arts and Athletics. Funds were also raised to provide much needed infrastructure improvements to facilitate anticipated school growth.

“We focused on raising scholarship support for our students and providing facilities that will enhance our ability to provide our students with a high-quality Christian education,” said Cash. “The overwhelming support of our donors, families, corporate and church partners, has been evident throughout the campaign, and we sincerely appreciate their investment in the future of Unity Christian School.”

The two-year Education on Purpose campaign enabled Unity to facilitate many improvements to the school including the addition of:

Needs based student scholarships.

Curriculum upgrades in both elementary and middle school.

A S.T.E.M. Lab and Robotics Program.

Full-time athletics coaches and new sports teams.

Fine Arts curriculum upgrades including drama and a musical production.

Seed money for a foundation and endowment.

The campaign also allowed for facility upgrades including upgraded security and the opening and dedication of the new Hugh F. Davis Middle School Annex.

“This campaign made an impact in every aspect of our school,” said Cash. “Every dollar given made a difference for our students and teachers, and enhanced our educational environment. I cannot think of a better way for us to close this chapter and begin looking at the celebration and commemoration of our 20th anniversary next year.”