Two Shootings Reported in Gordon County this Week

Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Owens Circle in the Antioch community Tuesday in response to a report of a shooting.

Deputies and detectives arrived and determined that a 34 year old male individual had apparently shot himself with a handgun in the midst of a domestic dispute. The victim was removed from the scene by emergency medical personnel and airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he is believed to remain in stable condition.

Detectives recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the incident and are continuing their investigation.

In an unrelated incident, on Monday Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Russell Hill Road in Sugar Valley in response to the report of another shooting. Deputies and detectives arrived there and subsequently determined that a 48 year old male had accidentally discharged a handgun and wounded himself. He too was removed from the scene by emergency medical personnel and flown by helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he is also believed to be in stable condition. Detectives located the weapon believed to have been involved in this event and interviewed a number of witnesses as well as the victim. This incident is believed to have been an accident.