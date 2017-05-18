Two in Custody After Home Invasion

At about 8:15pm Wednesday, Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence in the Pine Chapel community in central (unincorporated) Gordon County in response to a report of a home invasion. Deputies arrived within minutes and found one of the perpetrators incapacitated in the house. A second suspect was chased into a nearby, thickly wooded area by a group of armed neighbors who held him until deputies placed him under arrest. The responding officers determined that the two suspects burst into the home while the victims, a man and his wife, were seated at the table having dinner. The suspects each wore masks and gloves, and were armed with bricks and a baseball bat. After being struck with a brick by one of the perpetrators , the male victim was able to wrestle the bat away from that perpetrator and used the bat to defend himself and his wife. This suspect was subsequently airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center. The suspect that fled on foot but was thwarted by the armed citizens is in jail. No other suspects are being sought by deputies.

Sheriff Ralston said, “My detectives and crime scene investigators are still on the scene now (10:15pm) collecting physical evidence and questioning a number of witnesses. I will release further information about the case tomorrow as my detectives continue the investigation.