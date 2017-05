Two individuals were arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County on Thursday.

A 27 year old Centre resident, Ronnie Gilbert Overby, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and with Public Intoxication.

Eric Harlon Crane, age 39 of Albertville was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Appear on the prior charge of Burglary 3rd Degree.

from WEIS radio