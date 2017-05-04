Trion Woman Found with Meth During Cavity Search

Betty Jo Barfield, 32 of Trion, was charged with crossing a guard line with drugs this week after a body cavity search turned up a white powdery substance and two suspected drug pipes.

Reports said that she had been arrested in a marijuana charge during a traffic stop at Martha Berry and Veterans Memorial Highway.

Reports added that while being questioned Barfield “tired to reach into her pants several times” and refused officers commands to stop. Reports went on to say that she “would not identify what was inside her pants”.

Barfield is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement and crossing a guard line with drugs.