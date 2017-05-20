Three Found with Meth During Execution of Search Warrant

James Craig Knight, 57, Desiree Starla Dean, 36, both of Rome, and 56 year-old Amy Mull Souder of Rockmart were arrested at Knight’s home on Cave Spring Road Friday after police found methamphetamine.

Report said that authorities were executing a search warrant when they found a quantity of the drug inside the home.

Reports added that once inside the jail Dean was found with the drug on her possession.

All are charged with possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

Knight is additionally charged with probation violation and Dean is additionally charged with crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.