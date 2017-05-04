Three Arrest Made in Cartersville Business Burglary

According to Bartow Sheriff Clark Millsap, late last weekend Premier Auto Locators (1331 Joe Frank Harris Parkway) was burglarized. During the break in, two guns were stolen along with the keys to several vehicles from inside the business. Bartow County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined that the business had surveillance cameras and were able to observe the offender enter into a Jeep Wrangler for sale on the lot and drive away. A short time later the subject returned in the Jeep and left again. After another short time the subject returned with the Jeep, walked around the lot, and left again – this time driving off with a Chevrolet Silverado that belonged to the dealership.

Later that day the stolen Chevrolet truck was located at 1400 Joe Frank Harris Parkway(Parkway North) abandoned, and was recovered.

On Monday May 1, 2017, Zachary Wolff and Tiffianey Wells (both of Cartersville) were arrested in possession of a gun and keys that had been taken during the burglary. Bartow County Criminal Investigators were able to develop that another person, Cedric Word (also of Cartersville), was suspected of being involved in the incident.

On Wednesday May 3, 2017, after conducting an interview with Cedric Word, he was taken into custody at the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. Word is charged with burglary and two counts of theft by taking of a motor vehicle. Wolff and Wells were charged with theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction with Wolff also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.