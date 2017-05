Bartow County EMS responded to a residence off of Magnolia Drrive over the weekend to a male that suffered injuries due to a bicycle accident. Upon BCEMS arrival the found a 10 year old male with a injury to the lower abdominal and groin area.

BCEMS requested a Children’s healthcare of Atlanta helicopter be en route for rapid transport to CHOA Hospital. BCEMS began treating the injuries until the helicopter arrived. The helicopter landed at the BCCCA off Grassdale Rd.