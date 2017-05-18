Summerville Man Arrested in Rome for Attempting to Make Crack in Motel Room, Exchange for Sex

Charles Jason Jackson, 41 of Summerville, was arrested at the East Rome Wal-Mart Wednesday after a warrant was taken for his arrest. Reports said that Jackson conspired with others to produce crack cocaine at the Baymont inn on Chateau Drive.

Police said that several containers containing liquids and other substances in varying stages of processing cocaine into crack cocaine were found.

Reports added that items recovered were suspected cocaine, glass jars, measuring cups, baking soda, borax, filters, water, cooking utensils, and a heating element.

Reports added that Jackson also allegedly exchanged drugs and food for sexual favors.

Jackson is charged with two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, solicitation of prostitution, pandering and distribution of an illegal substance.